Sunset Health begins Tier 1B vaccinations

Yuma County Coronavirus

News 11's Crystal Jimenez has details on the process

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sunset Health began administering vaccines at its clinics Tuesday to those who fall in the 1B tier.

Dr. Ching Wang, Sunset Health's Chief Medical Officer, said calls began going out yesterday to patients over 75-years-old. They are being asked if they would like the vaccine, and for an appointment to be scheduled.

Also in the 1B tier falls frontline essential workers such as firefighters, police officers, correctional officers, and agriculture workers.

Patients started coming in Tuesday for the first round of the COVID vaccine. Shots are only available to those contacted for an appointment. Walk-ins cannot be accommodated.

Dr. Wang said the clinic only has about 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine available. Patients will need to get a second dose a few weeks after the initial shot.

Sunset Health is working closely with the Yuma County Health Services District to distribute vaccines to the community.

Once the 1B tier is complete the clinic will then move on to the 1C tier. It includes 65-74 year olds who are at high risk for COVID-19. Also included, those 16-64 with underlying medical conditions, and more essential workers

