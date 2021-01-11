Sunset Health to begin offering limited number of coronavirus vaccines

Vaccine

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sunset Health announced Monday it is ready to start vaccinating a limited portion of the public.

Sunset recently completing vaccinating it's healthcare workers. Now it's prepared to expand shots to Group 1B, specifically those 75 and older. Sunset will contact people in this group to let them know the day and time of their appointment. Due to a limited supply, only those older than 75 will be eligible for the shots.

Sunset Health says it will expand vaccinations to other categories of Group 1B as soon as health official allocate more doses to its clinics.

Sunset Health does not have a large enough supply of the vaccine to offer it to walk-ins. Staff will reach out to patients to schedule an appointment when they have sufficient doses, and when health officials say they are ready to schedule another group.

Again, you will be contacted to schedule an appointment when you become eligible for a vaccine, and when there are sufficient doses to administer shots to your group.