Yuma County continues to see decreasing number of coronavirus cases

Yuma County Coronavirus

Number of deaths remains low as well

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The downward trend in coronavirus cases continued in Yuma County Thursday.

The Yuma County Public Health District (YCPHD) confirmed only 61 new cases of the virus Thursday. Health officials also reported only two new deaths from the illness.

The numbers remain low in spite of a recent push for increased testing. The county kicked off a testing blitz Tuesday. The blitz aims to screen 11,000 residents, whether they're showing symptoms of coronavirus or not. The goal is to lower case numbers and positive percentages enough to allow the county to reopen many of the currently shuttered businesses.

Free screenings continue through Saturday at the Yuma Convention Center.

Here are the latest statistics from the YCPHD:

More than 190,000 Arizonans have contracted coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. The virus has killed more than 4,300 people stateside.