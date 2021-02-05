Yuma County to receive more coronavirus vaccine next week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Public Health District (YCPHD) announced Friday it will receive 7,200 doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine next week. However, it won't be making any new appointments for shots.

YCPHD will distribute most of the doses to its partner agencies. A number will be reserved for appointments scheduled during the previous registration period, and for those in need of their second shot.

Only those who receive a call from YCPHD notifying them of an appointment will be eligible for vaccines. If you received your first dose at the Health District before January 7th, and have been unable to schedule your second dose, please email the Health District at covid19vaccine@yumacountyaz.gov. Include your contact information and the date you received your first dose . Staff will verify your information and contact you to schedule your appointment.

YCPHD is working closely with Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) on plans for future large-scale clinics. YRMC opened its new pre-registration process Friday. This will allow those eligible add their names to a waiting list for future allocations of vaccine.