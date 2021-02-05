YRMC announces new vaccine appointment option

Vaccine

Hospital now taking pre-registration for coronavirus shots

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) is now offering those eligible for a coronavirus vaccine a new option for signing up for their shots.

The hospital announced Friday it has launched a new pre-registration process. Those eligible can either sign up by telephone, or on-line.

Pre-registering means patients can avoid the frustration of competing to get a vaccine appointment when shipments arrive. It basically puts your name onto a waiting list.

After patients have pre-registered – and once additional vaccines arrive – YRMC will call each person to schedule an appointment. This may take several weeks. The hospital asks for patience and understanding during this time, as vaccine shipments are determined by the state.

Those wanting to pre-register by phone can call (833) 372-5640. YRMC's call center is now open and will be available 24/7 to accept pre-registration calls.

Those 65 and older can also register using the hospital's MyCare portal. This option is only available to those who've been patients at YRMC in the past.

The hospital offers these reminders to those who chose to use this portal:

This service is only available to those 65-years and older

This is not an appointment. This just allows people to schedule an appointment via MyCare ONLY when appointments are available.

This just allows people to schedule an appointment via MyCare ONLY when appointments are available. Self-scheduling via the MyCare patient portal is ONLY enabled when vaccines are available. If there are no available vaccines, you will not be able to schedule an appointment.

For step-by-step instructions for scheduling an appointment when they become available, click here .

. To sign up for a MyCare account, click here.

Again, the MyCare portal is only available to those who have been a patient at YRMC, or its affiliates. The hospital advises others to use the toll-free pre-registration number.