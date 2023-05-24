Arizona and California release weekly COVID updates

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two weeks after President Biden ended the public health emergency, Arizona and California, as well as Yuma and Imperial Counties, release their weekly COVID updates for their respective states and counties.

In the last week, both Arizona and Yuma County's new COVID cases saw significant decreases; Arizona's new COVID cases went down from 2,343 to 1,717 as well as Yuma County's new COVID cases going down from 61 to 45.

Updates in COVID Cases and Deaths

While California's new COVID cases went down significantly from 7,477 to 1,058, Imperial County's new COVID cases went up significantly from 87 to 205.

Both Arizona and Yuma County saw slight increases in their new COVID death numbers by one number; Arizona (25 to 26) and Yuma County (1,262 to 1,263).

California saw a slight decrease in their new COVID death numbers, going from 101 to 32, while Imperial County's new COVID death numbers went up by one.

Updates in COVID Vaccinations

On the vaccination front, both Arizona and Yuma County saw an increase in their new doses administered respectively; Arizona's new doses went up from 20,067 to 24,558 and Yuma County's new doses went up from 1,625 to 1,803.

However, both California and Imperial County's total doses stay the same; California stays at 72.8% and Imperial County stays at 94.7%.