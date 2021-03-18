Businesses in downtown Calexico hanging by a thread with U.S. border restrictions

Imperial County Coronavirus

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY), Sunday marks one year that border restrictions were placed in the U.S. for the Mexico and Canadian border.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced Thursday morning that restrictions on non-essential travel would be extended until April 21.

“It’s disheartening. I had the faith that they would reopen the borders this month. It’s now been a year," said Sandra Nunez, Diez for Less store owner.

Nunez said downtown Calexico relies on customers from Mexicali to stay in business.

“It’s completely abandoned here. There are no clients. We are barely surviving," said Nunez."

