Imperial County prepares for surge in coronavirus cases

Imperial County Coronavirus

Alternate Care Site being readied at IVC

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County says it will be ready if the Valley should experience a second wave of coronavirus cases.

County officials are working with El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC), the Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District (PMHD), and Imperial Valley College (IVC) to prepare an Alternate Care Site (ACS) at the college should it be needed.

The ACS was first activated at the start of the pandemic. It's been kept in "warm" status since August. That means a limited amount of equipment has been left, on standby, in the college's gym in case the virus should surge again. Officials say the ACS will be ready if, and when, it's needed.

The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) has not called for the care site's reopening. It's merely making sure it will be ready if needed.

ICPHD officials will provide an update later this week on the status of the county's coronavirus infection rate.