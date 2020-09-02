City of El Centro releases guidelines for doing business outdoors

Imperial County Coronavirus

Certain businesses now allowed to open outside

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of El Centro has released specific guidelines for businesses that want to reopen outdoors.

The city announced the new protocols late Wednesday afternoon. The rules allow businesses to offer services in parking lots, in landscaped areas, and in some cases, on public sidewalks. Businesses that qualify include:

Restaurants

Bars, wineries, and breweries that serve alcoholic drinks only as part of a meal

Fitness facilities including dance studios, gyms and fitness centers, and yoga studios

Personal care services including body waxing studios, estheticians, massage therapy studios, nail salons, and skincare and cosmetology services.

Certain restrictions will apply to outside operations, including:

Businesses that choose to move into their parking lots cannot block disabled parking spaces.

Sidewalk operations are only allowed along streets with speed limits lower than 25-miles an hour.

Sidewalk business must also leave at least four-feet free for pedestrians.

Canopies may be used, but cannot exceed 1,000 square feet.

All electrical and extension cords must be taped down.

The guidelines are temporary, and the city warns they may change at any time based on public health standards.

The city's Planning and Zoning Division is offering free inspections to help get residents back in business. To make an appointment, call (760) 337-4545, or send an email to ecplanning@cityofelcentro.org. You can also visit City Hall at 1275 W. Main Street.