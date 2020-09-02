Calexico gym reopens with outdoor workouts

News

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-For fitness gyms in Imperial County, operating outdoors is the only option they have for reopening.

Iron Annihilation Gym in Calexico isn't letting the valley heat stop them from hitting the weights and getting back to business.

“We tried to increase our leg equipment, which is our squat racks, our smith machines, and our leg press, we have cable machines where you can do a variety of workouts," said Michael Martinez, gym owner, and manager.

Iron Annihilation gym, a labor of love that has been open for six years

has been forced to shut down along with other businesses during the pandemic.

"It's been pretty awful, actually. We've had to deal with still paying rent. Luckily our renters have deferred some of it, but it's still pending that we have to pay it eventually," said Martinez.

As soon as Imperial County gave fitness gyms the green light to reopen outdoors, Martinez began planning how he would move forward. Many "what if's" remained. However, they are determined to come out strong, and with a community backing him up, he was able to set up tarps for shade and move workout machines outside.

Through social media and word of mouth, Martinez is hoping to win back some of his members.

Before COVID-19, Iron Annihilation had grown into a community of nearly 600 people.

"Right now, we don't have any members other than the people you see right now. After two months, we informed people that after the two months, if they wanted to cancel, they could message us. Some people were willing to keep paying to help us out, and we are so grateful for that, but after a while, we thought it was too much for them, so we canceled everything," said Martinez.

Iron Annihilation has maximized it’s parking lot to space out equipment. Hand sanitizer and cleaning stations have been set up, and they’re asking gym goers not to mingle with each other and do their part to not contribute to the spread of covid-19.

