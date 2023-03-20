Three years since the first reported COVID case in Yuma

Lawmakers and hospital leadership reflect on the pandemic's impact locally

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - According to the Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS), since the beginning of the pandemic, over 70,000 COVID cases have been reported in Yuma.

And tragically, over 1,000 died due to the virus.

On March 20, 2020, the first COVID case is reported in Yuma county.

Less than a month later, the Yuma Public Health Department reported the county’s first death.

“We knew it was going to come because it was very infectious at the time. But we had no idea how significant it would be,” Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) CEO Dr. Robert Trenschel said.

The hospital opened up its own COVID unit.

Dealing with different variants as multiple surges hit the United States over the years.

Nurses, work overtime to help patients breathe.

A constant battle against the respiratory virus.

“We have multiple ways of getting patients oxygen before they require ICU, the last thing we want to do is put someone on a ventilator,” Amanda Sherpensteen told KYMA, as we got an inside look at YRMC's COVID Unit on December 22, 2021.

Following the Omicron surge, YRMC was able to close its COVID unit officially.

With just over 100 cases reported locally last week, many have returned to their normal lives.

County Supervisor Lynne Pancrazi says the county is back on track, thanks to everybody making sacrifices during the pandemic.

“Yuma County as always did an amazing job together, and it was because of the amazing cooperation we had among ourselves," Pancrazi said.

Despite cases being lower, the AZDHS is encouraging you to be vigilant.

Saying those who are experiencing COVID symptoms still need to self-quarantine.

Their full recommendations and guidelines can be found here.