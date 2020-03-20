BREAKING NEWS: Yuma County confirms first case of coronavirus

News

UPDATE 8:56 A.M. MST/PST

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County confirmed Friday morning, it's dealing with its first case of coronavirus.

The announcement came Friday morning in a press conference that included county and city leaders, as well as MCAS Yuma's commanding officer. Colonel David Suggs confirms the infected individual is a Marine. Suggs says as many as 150 Marines are currently under quarantine on base.

Mayor Doug Nicholls ordered the closing of the city's bars and restaurants in the wake of the confirmation. He urged the community to continue to practice social distancing, and called for calm. Nichols says local leaders have been preparing for this eventuality.

