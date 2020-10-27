Yuma firefighters deploy to fight Southern California wildfire
Crews heading to Orange County to battle the Silverado Fire
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma firefighters are headed back to California to help battle another major blaze.
The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) received a call for help Tuesday from the Orange County area. Crews began preparing an engine and wildland equipment immediately. Designated firefighters got ready to deploy as well.
By 12:30, the engine and four firefighters left Yuma. They met up with members of the Imperial Valley Task Force and began the trip to Orange County.
Once they arrive, they'll battle the Silverado Fire. It's burning in near Irvine. The blaze broke out just before seven Monday morning. It's already charred more than 12,600 acres, and forced more than 100,000 people to evacuate in the face of the flames.
The team could be deployed to the fire for as long as two-weeks. YFD says it hopes the firefighters won't be needed that long.
A similar strike team deployed to Central California earlier this month to battle the Creek Fire near Fresno.
