Yuma firefighters deploy to fight Southern California wildfire

By 12:30, the engine and four firefighters left Yuma. They met up with members of the Imperial Valley Task Force and began the trip to Orange County.

Once they arrive, they'll battle the Silverado Fire. It's burning in near Irvine. The blaze broke out just before seven Monday morning. It's already charred more than 12,600 acres, and forced more than 100,000 people to evacuate in the face of the flames.