Published 8:45 pm

Winds drive two major wildfires through Orange County

Blazes burn more than 28,000 acres - NBC's Dan Scheneman reports

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Two fires, the Silverado and the Blue Ridge have charred thousands of acres in Orange County with very little containment.

Both blazes are devouring dry vegetation, and gaining strength from powerful Santa Ana winds. Firefighter are engaged in a dangerous battle.

"There are more than 1800 firefighters on the fire line with 14 helicopters, assisting in the air." said Chief Brian Fennessy with the Orange County Fire Authority.

Two firefighters already critically injured hit week, both suffered severe burns.

"Firefighters remain in critical condition. fighting for their lives, as we stand here this afternoon with their families, by their sides" said Fennessy.

Those living in the path of the flames have been ordered to leave their homes.

"This is a mandatory evacuation order because of the fire "

Residents scrambled to grab whatever belongings they can carry.

"Just the important stuff pix documents computers pets some clothes…it's about all you can do "

"Grab my cat and we'll be on our way "

There is some good news for the region, the winds are expected to calm down soon.

