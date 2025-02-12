Latino leaders call for boycott of national retailers following DEI rollback

SAN JOSE, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - There is growing backlash against national retailers that have started eliminating or rolling back their diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs, and Latino leaders are calling for a boycott of those big stores.

The movement is known as "The Latino Freeze," and activists, like civil rights leader Dolores Huerta, are leading the charge.

The idea of a Latino Freeze is growing.

The idea is for Latinos to stop shopping at big stores and restaurant chains like Target, Walmart and McDonald's; places that recently rolled back their DEI programs.

The move followed similar action by the White House and federal government.

"If you don't respect our community, then you shouldn't have our dollars," Huerta declared.

huerta is helping lead the charge for a national boycott.

Comedian John Legiuzamo is also on board, and is pushing for a national freeze on all shopping February 28, calling it an economic blackout.

"The call to action for the Latino Freeze is targeting specific brands," said Dr. Caroline Chen with the San Jose School of Business

Dr. Chen says that Latinos make up $3.5 trillion in buying power, meaning this isn't an idle threat, but she also notes a successful boycott, would need to be a prolonged one, lasting longer than a month.

"If it was two months. Three months, Then you'd make significant inroads to hurting those particular companies economically," Chen remarked.

Shoppers say they are buying the call for a Latino boycott.

"I support the Latino people. The migrant people that come to work," said Martha Saenz, a shopper.

Target was reached out for there reaction to the boycott, but did not respond.

Huerta says the time to act is now, and is still leading the charge for DEI at 94.

"At the least we can do is send a message to Donald Trump's backers: You know what, if you don't want to support our community, then our community is not going to support you."