Walmart to roll back on some of their DEI programs

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Walmart is planning on rolling back some of its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts.

The retailer is the lastest company to backtrack on diversity initiatives in the face of pressure from the political right.

Walmart said Monday it plans to end racial equity training programs for staff and evaluating programs designed to increase supplier diversity.

In recent years, Walmart has focused on increasing the number of suppliers that are at least 51% owned or managed by a woman, minority, veteran or someone who is LGBTQ.

The company is also reviewing its funding of pride and other events.

It's also monitoring its online marketplace to remove sexual or transgender products marketed to children.

Walmart also said it will not extend its Center for Racial Equity.

That's a five-year, $100 million philanthropic commitment the company made in 2020. It's aim has been to address the root causes of gaps in outcomes of African Americans in education, health, criminal justice and other areas.

Walmart joins Harley-Davidson, Tractor Supply Company (TSC), John Deere and other companies in revising or pulling back on their DEI programs, support for LGBTQ events and other social policies.

Walmart is the largest private employer in the U.S.