White House puts federal DEI employees on paid administrative leave

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - There are no more federal Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) jobs as President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning DEI programs in the federal government.

Now, the White House says all existing federal DEI workers are on paid administrative leave. That is effective immediately.

All federal agencies have been ordered to remove DEI websites and cancel all training related to the initiative.

The Office of Management and Budget has also been directed to require federal contractors "comply with our civil rights laws."

DEI programs are those that seek to provide a more fair work environment for minority workers and job candidates.

Critics say they are discriminatory because they attempt to solve discrimination by disadvantaging white Americans.