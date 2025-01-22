Skip to Content
National Politics

White House puts federal DEI employees on paid administrative leave

The White House
By , ,
today at 11:28 AM
Published 12:08 PM

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - There are no more federal Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) jobs as President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning DEI programs in the federal government.

Now, the White House says all existing federal DEI workers are on paid administrative leave. That is effective immediately.

All federal agencies have been ordered to remove DEI websites and cancel all training related to the initiative.

The Office of Management and Budget has also been directed to require federal contractors "comply with our civil rights laws."

DEI programs are those that seek to provide a more fair work environment for minority workers and job candidates.

Critics say they are discriminatory because they attempt to solve discrimination by disadvantaging white Americans.

Article Topic Follows: National Politics

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Author Profile Photo

Andrea Turisk

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content