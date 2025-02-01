Setup for the Grammy Awards underway

LOS ANGELES (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Crews are hard at work at Crypto Arena in Los Angeles, setting up for Sunday's Grammy Awards.

Along with honoring the hottest music stars, this year's awards will also recognize the tragic wildfires in Los Angeles.

The Recording Academy and MusiCares have pledged $1 million to help people in the music community who've been affected by the fires.

Trevor Noah is hosting this year's broadcast, which will include a salute to the life and legacy of Quincy Jones.

The 67th Grammy Awards will air Sunday, February 2 on CBS, channel 13, at 6:00 p.m. Mountain Time.