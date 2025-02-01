Palisades and Eaton Fire 100% contained

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - After weeks of containment efforts, Cal Fire says the Palisades and Eaton Fires are 100% contained.

The fires started January 7 at the height of a Santa Ana windstorm that fanned flames.

The two wildfires burned a combined total of more than 37,000 acres across Los Angeles County, and they torched a combined 16,255 structures in the Pacific Palisades and Altadena.

While Cal Fire reports that the fires have been contained and fire evacuees go back to their communities, officials also warn residents of the dangers caused by debris and ash from the wildfires.