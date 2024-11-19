Skip to Content
California Governor Gavin Newsom to wait on Menendez brothers’ clemency

today at 6:59 AM
Published 7:16 AM

LOS ANGELES (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - The governor of California says he plans to wait for the incoming Los Angeles County District Attorney to take over before moving forward with the Lyle and Erik Menendez case.

Governor Gavin Newsom's office released a statement Monday on the matter, saying Newsom recognizes that voters have entrusted District Attorney-Elect Nathan Hochman to "carry out this responsibility."

Newsom says he will defer to the DA on the case prior to making any clemency decisions.

Last month, current Los Angeles County DA George Gascón announced his support for the Menendez brothers' bid for clemency.

Hochman is a former federal prosecutor who defeated Gascón in the city's DA race earlier this month.

