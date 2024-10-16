Family of Erik and Lyle Menendez hold press conference
LOS ANGELES (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - The family of Erik and Lyle Menendez is holding a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
According to NBC News, the family is calling for the brothers to be re-sentenced.
NBC News says this comes after Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said earlier this month that he and his office would review the evidence to determine if the brothers, who were found guilty for the 1989 killing of their parents, should be re-sentenced and potentially released.
According to a press release obtained by NBC News, the press conference is taking place at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center, with the press release mentioning the following speakers participating in the press conference:
- Anamaria Baralt, Niece of Jose Menendez (speaker)
- Joan Andersen VanderMolen, Sister of Kitty Menendez (speaker)
- Karen VanderMolen, Niece of Kitty Menendez (speaker)
- Brian A. Andersen Jr., Nephew of Kitty Menendez (speaker)
- Natascha Leonardo, Niece of Kitty Menendez
- Arnold VanderMolen, Nephew of Kitty Menendez
- Kathleen Simonton, Niece of Kitty Menendez
- Karen Copley, Niece of Kitty Menendez
- Diane Hernandez, Niece of Kitty Menendez
- Alicia Barbour, Niece of Jose Menendez
- Erik VanderMolen, Great Nephew of Kitty Menendez
- Sarah Mallas, Great Niece of Kitty Menendez
- Alexander Hernandez, Great Nephew of Kitty Menendez
- Sylvia Bolock, Niece of Jose Menendez
- Rebecca Frascone, Family Friend
- Tamara Goodell, Niece of Kitty Menendez
- Mark Geragos, Erik and Lyle's defense attorney (speaker)
- Cliff Gardner, co-counsel for Erik and Lyle (speaker)
- Rosie O'Donnell (speaker)
