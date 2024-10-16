Family of Erik and Lyle Menendez hold press conference

LOS ANGELES (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - The family of Erik and Lyle Menendez is holding a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

According to NBC News, the family is calling for the brothers to be re-sentenced.

NBC News says this comes after Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said earlier this month that he and his office would review the evidence to determine if the brothers, who were found guilty for the 1989 killing of their parents, should be re-sentenced and potentially released.

According to a press release obtained by NBC News, the press conference is taking place at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center, with the press release mentioning the following speakers participating in the press conference:

Anamaria Baralt, Niece of Jose Menendez (speaker)

Joan Andersen VanderMolen, Sister of Kitty Menendez (speaker)

Karen VanderMolen, Niece of Kitty Menendez (speaker)

Brian A. Andersen Jr., Nephew of Kitty Menendez (speaker)

Natascha Leonardo, Niece of Kitty Menendez

Arnold VanderMolen, Nephew of Kitty Menendez

Kathleen Simonton, Niece of Kitty Menendez

Karen Copley, Niece of Kitty Menendez

Diane Hernandez, Niece of Kitty Menendez

Alicia Barbour, Niece of Jose Menendez

Erik VanderMolen, Great Nephew of Kitty Menendez

Sarah Mallas, Great Niece of Kitty Menendez

Alexander Hernandez, Great Nephew of Kitty Menendez

Sylvia Bolock, Niece of Jose Menendez

Rebecca Frascone, Family Friend

Tamara Goodell, Niece of Kitty Menendez

Mark Geragos, Erik and Lyle's defense attorney (speaker)

Cliff Gardner, co-counsel for Erik and Lyle (speaker)

Rosie O'Donnell (speaker)

To watch a livestream of the press conference, see attached video.