Fernando Valenzuela mural unveiled

LOS ANGELES (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A mural honoring late Dodgers legend Fernando Valenzuela was officially unveiled Sunday in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles, according to KCBS.

The mural faces one of Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani to symbolize a bridge between communities, which was unveiled last March, KCBS says.

Muralist Robert Vargas created the Valenzuela and Ohtani murals, KCBS reported. It was also reported that fans were spotted writing messages on a large sheet near multiple flowers.

Valenzuela died on October 22, 2024. He was 63 years old, according to KCBS.