Paul Pelosi attacker sentenced to life in prison on state charges

By ,
today at 12:51 PM
Published 1:19 PM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - David DePape, the man who attacked Nancy Pelosi's husband, was sentenced to life without parole Tuesday on his state conviction.

A San Francisco judge handed down the sentence on DePape's aggravated kidnapping conviction in the October 2022 attack on Paul Pelosi, which took place at the couple's Pacific Heights home and left the former House Speaker's husband with severe neck and head injuries.

DePape also got eight years on other charges in the state case.

He already is serving a 30-year sentence in federal prison on assault and attempted kidnapping charges.

DePape's legal team has said it would appeal the state case, claiming the dual convictions amount to double jeopardy.

