Murder case of Cash App founder underway

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Opening statements began on Monday for the murder case of Cash App founder Bob Lee.

Lee was killed back on April 4, 2023 when he was allegedly stabbed to death by tech consultant, Nima Momeni.

Lee's violent death shocked the tech community, as other tech executives and engineers spoke highly of his generosity and leadership.

At the time of his death, lee was the chief product officer of a cryptocurrency platform, and was only 43-years-old.

Momeni, the man on trial, has been charged with murder, with an allegation that he used a deadly weapon, in the Lee killing. He has plead not guilty.