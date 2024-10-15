Skip to Content
California News

Murder case of Cash App founder underway

By ,
today at 6:26 AM
Published 6:41 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Opening statements began on Monday for the murder case of Cash App founder Bob Lee.

Lee was killed back on April 4, 2023 when he was allegedly stabbed to death by tech consultant, Nima Momeni.

Lee's violent death shocked the tech community, as other tech executives and engineers spoke highly of his generosity and leadership.

At the time of his death, lee was the chief product officer of a cryptocurrency platform, and was only 43-years-old.

Momeni, the man on trial, has been charged with murder, with an allegation that he used a deadly weapon, in the Lee killing. He has plead not guilty.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content