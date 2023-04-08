Footage of California tech exec’s stabbing released

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Security camera video showing the moments after Tech Executive Bob Lee was stabbed in San Francisco as he seemingly tried to get help has been released.

Just days after that attack, another high-profile attack on a former city fire commissioner is adding fuel to the debate over public safety in San Francisco.

In security camera video obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com, you can see Lee after he'd been stabbed, stumbling to the call box of the portside condominiums and collapses.

Moments later, he gets to his hands and knees, and then stands up and walks out of frame.

Garnering national attention

Just a few moments earlier, he dialed 911 calling for help. In scanner audio posted online, a San Francisco emergency dispatcher recounts a 911 call from a man. The dispatcher says the man screamed, "Help. Someone stabbed me." But he hung up without giving a location. She then directed police to the location the cellphone call came from.

Lee was found and rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Someone who works nearby said they saw police collecting a four- to five-inch knife, just inside the Caltrans yard, across the street from the place where lee collapsed.

Lee's death has garnered national attention, in part because he is highly regarded in the financial tech world.

Ongoing search

One man who we saw drop off flowers at the growing memorial outside the Portside Condos says he was hoping to see Lee in Miami in a couple weeks.

The ongoing search for anyone connected to the fatal stabbing of Bob Lee also comes as San Francisco Police are piecing together details, in another high-profile attack in the city.

According to several friends and family, former City Fire Commissioner Don Carmignani, seen on the left side of the video, was attacked Wednesday, outside his parents' home in the Marina District.

"He was beat with a metal pipe by a homeless person who wouldn't leave his parents' home," said Catherine Stefani, District 2 Supervisor.

Stefani says Carmignani suffered serious head injuries, and is now slowly recovering in a local hospital.

Police arrested 24-year-old Garret Doty; he's in jail on felony charges including assault with a deadly weapon.

Hot topic

Crime in the city has become a hot topic.

On Friday, during a press event in Fisherman's Wharf, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi offered her condolences to Bob Lee's family saying, "On this Good Friday, we mourn with his family. So sad, on the season of Passover and Easter, that a family suffers that tragedy."

Pelosi's husband was violently attacked in their Pacific Heights home just five months ago. David DePape is facing state and federal charges in that incident.

San Francisco Police have yet to make an arrest in the fatal attack on Bob Lee.