California woman dies in car crash less than two weeks after getting married

today at 8:21 AM
BANNING, Calif. (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Less than two weeks after getting married, a woman was killed in a crash, which police say was caused by a drunk driver.

It happened Friday in Banning, California, as Carlie Whitlatch was headed home from work.

Whitlatch's mother said her daughter was at a stop sign when the other driver rear-ended her at roughly 95 miles per hour.

Police say they tried to pull the driver over after he drove on the wrong side of the road. He fled, and a high speed chase ensued.

After slamming in to Whitlatch's car, the driver was treated for minor injuries at the hospital, arrested, and charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

"The minute he got behind that wheel, he made a conscious decision to take my daughter's life," said Buenita Shoemaker, Whitlatch's mother.

The family is outraged because he was able to post bail the next day. The driver is due in court on January 2, 2025.

