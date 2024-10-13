Skip to Content
Man arrested near former President Trump’s Coachella rally for having illegal weapons

today at 2:01 PM
Published 3:16 PM

COACHELLA, Calif. (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Authorities arrested a man on Saturday near former President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Coachella, California.

The event took place on Saturday.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department (RCSO) says deputies arrested 49-year-old Vem Miller of Las Vegas.

Investigators say Miller was sitting in an SUV At a checkpoint near the rally. They say he had illegal weapons on him that included a loaded handgun, a shotgun, and a high-capacity magazine.

Authorities detained Miller and he was jailed, but he later posted $5,000 bail and walked free.

RCSO is still investigating the incident, and they held a press conference Sunday afternoon. To watch the livestream of the press conference, see attached video.

