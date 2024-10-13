Former President Trump delivers remarks in Coachella
COACHELLA, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former President Donald Trump spent Saturday night in the California desert at the Calhoun Ranch near Coachella.
While California is a solidly blue state with Democrats outnumbering Republicans two-to-one, Trump is trailing Harris by just two percentage points in the Imperial Valley where this rally was staged.
The Republican presidential nominee was on the attack against the state's Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom and his opponent, California's former Attorney General and the current Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.
"The radical left Democrats have destroyed the state, but we are going to save it and we're gonna make it better than ever before. Yet I've come here today not only to talk about California where you have one of the worst governors in the country Gavin "New-scum." Gavin NEW SCUM. But you definitely had somebody here that was horrible. Kamaaahla. Kamalaaa."Former President Donald Trump