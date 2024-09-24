Gloria Allred announces lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs

LOS ANGELES (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Attorney Gloria Allred and an alleged victim of Sean "Diddy" Combs are holding a press conference Tuesday.

According to NBC News, the press conference is to announce a lawsuit against Combs that both the victim and Allred have filed.

The press conference comes a week after Combs was arrested following an investigation that resulted in Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents serving multiple search warrants and raided Combs' mansions in Los Angeles and Miami earlier this year.

Combs was later charged with three felonies, including racketerring, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

