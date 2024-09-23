CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mountain lion club cozies up with stuffed animal

OAKLAND, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A mountain lion cub named Briar cozied up with a stuffed dog plushy at the Oakland Zoo in California, footage released on Saturday, September 21, shows.

Footage released by the Oakland Zoo shows Briar resting his head on the stuffed animal and dozing off.

"The perfect plushy just hits different," said the Oakland Zoo.

Briar is an orphaned cub that was rescued in California's El Dorado County by a local resident in August.

Oakland Zoo said that Briar's care team is helping him "grow, mentally and physically, giving him new challenges daily," while the California Department of Fish and Wildlife is working on finding him a forever home.