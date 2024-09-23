Skip to Content
California News

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mountain lion club cozies up with stuffed animal

By ,
today at 6:52 AM
Published 7:01 AM

OAKLAND, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A mountain lion cub named Briar cozied up with a stuffed dog plushy at the Oakland Zoo in California, footage released on Saturday, September 21, shows.

Footage released by the Oakland Zoo shows Briar resting his head on the stuffed animal and dozing off.

"The perfect plushy just hits different," said the Oakland Zoo.

Briar is an orphaned cub that was rescued in California's El Dorado County by a local resident in August.

Oakland Zoo said that Briar's care team is helping him "grow, mentally and physically, giving him new challenges daily," while the California Department of Fish and Wildlife is working on finding him a forever home.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content