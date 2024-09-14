Skip to Content
Mountain lion cub wrestles with stuffed gorilla

By
today at 10:33 AM
Published 10:40 AM

OAKLAND, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A mountain lion cub who has been thriving at the Oakland Zoo after he was rescued in August recently played with a stuffed gorilla, adorable video shows.

Footage released by the Oakland Zoo on Friday, September 13, shows the cub wrestling with "his favorite stuffy, 'King Kong.'"

The cub was brought to the zoo after he was found walking alone down a road in El Dorado County in early August.

The zoo has said that he is receiving care at their facility.

Dillon Fuhrman

