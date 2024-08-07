California zoo rescues mountain lion cub named ‘Briar’

OAKLAND, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Oakland Zoo rescued a male mountain lion from El Dorado County on Monday.

According to a press release, "This is the 27th mountain lion rescue through the Zoo's Bay Area Cougar Action Team (BACAT) alliance."

The press release says the cub, named Briar, was found after residents saw him "walking alone down a road in El Dorado County."

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) was called in to conduct "ground and wildlife camera surveillance where the kitten was found, hoping to find a mother or other siblings to reunite them," but they did not find any mountain lions, according to the press release.

After conducting a full examination, the press release says the zoo determined that Briar was four-to-five weeks old, "making him one of the Zoo's youngest mountain lion rescues."

Once CDFW took care of Briar, he went to the Zoo "well-nourished and hydrated, and there was no need to provide fluids," but the press release says the Zoo's Veterinary Hospital Team "will continue to care for him and monitor him closely as he adapts to human care."

"Briar will remain at the Zoo until CDFW identifies a proper home for the cub. Mountain lion cubs need about two years with their mother in the wild to learn survival skills. Because Briar is so young, he lacks those skills and cannot return to the wild," the press release says.

The press release says the Zoo will post updates on Briar's journey via Facebook, Instagram and X.