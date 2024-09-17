Skip to Content
Warner Bros. and Julien’s auction house holds “Friends” auction

today at 6:20 AM
Published 6:29 AM

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Memorabilia from the popular television show "Friends" is up for grabs in a 30th anniversary auction.

The sale is being put on by Warner Brothers and auction house Julien's, and the items include costumes worn on-camera by all five cast members, including sweaters worn by Jennifer Aniston and the late Matthew Perry.

The auction also features costumes worn by friends guest stars, including Susan Sarandon and Bruce Willis while the lot also features an official Warner Brothers reproduction of the couch and sign from the show's storied "Central Perk" coffee shop.

The auction comes less than a year after Perry's death in October of 2023.

California News

