California authorities arrest man suspected of starting the Line Fire

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department (SBSD) is holding a press conference Wednesday.

In a press release obtained by NBC News, this is in response to the arrest of a man suspected of starting the Line Fire last Thursday.

The press release says the suspect, Justin Wayne Halstenberg, was found and arrested on Tuesday by SBSD, and this was in collaboration with Cal Fire investigators.

To watch the livestream of the press conference, see attached video.