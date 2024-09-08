Line Fire burns over 17,000 acres in Southern California

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Line Fire, burning in Southern California, has expanded to over 17,000 acres.

The blaze started Thursday afternoon in east portion of the City of Highland in San Bernardino County. As of Sunday morning, it has grown to 17,459 acres and was 0% contained.

According to Cal Fire, over 35,400 structures are threatened and thousands have been ordered to evacuate. Additionally, three firefighters have been injured.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency in San Bernardino County.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.