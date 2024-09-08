Skip to Content
California News

Line Fire burns over 17,000 acres in Southern California

By ,
today at 9:41 AM
Published 9:49 AM

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Line Fire, burning in Southern California, has expanded to over 17,000 acres.

The blaze started Thursday afternoon in east portion of the City of Highland in San Bernardino County. As of Sunday morning, it has grown to 17,459 acres and was 0% contained.

According to Cal Fire, over 35,400 structures are threatened and thousands have been ordered to evacuate. Additionally, three firefighters have been injured.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency in San Bernardino County.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content