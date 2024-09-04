San Diego police officer injured in last week’s crash released from hospital

SAN DIEGO (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The San Diego police officer who was critically injured in a crash last week has been released from the hospital.

Cheers and hugs for Officer Zach Martinez as he left University of California San Diego (UCSD) Hospital Tuesday afternoon, eight days after he was critically injured in a fiery crash.

"[It was] a great day. If you'd asked me a week ago that we'd be out here saying Officer Martinez would be going home, I wouldn't have believed it. But that is the case," said Chief Scott Wall with the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

Chief Wahl says that's because the EMT who first responded to the crash didn't believe the 27-year-old officer was alive, but he found a faint pulse.

Now one week later, Martinez was shaking hands on his way home. Wahl shared part of their conversation before Martinez's release.

"He's very thankful to be alive. Thankful to have a path to recovery. When he'll get back to full duty...still too early. He's got a long road to recover," Wahl shared.

Martinez's hands and head are covered in gauze from where doctors say he suffered facial injuries and burn wounds. He's also wearing a neckbrace to support his broken neck.

Doctors at Sharp Memorial, where he was initially treated, say he didn't suffer any paralysis, and that typically trauma injuries take at least a year of recovery time.

"It's still too early to speculate on what his actual recovery will be, but we are wishing him the absolute best," said Dr. Diane Wintz, trauma medical doctor at Sharp.

Martinez is a Texas native who joined the Navy out of high school, because he was too young at the time to be a police officer. He's been part of SDPD now for about a year and a half.

Though Martinez survived the crash, that happened when they responded to a high speed chase on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, his partner, Officer Austin Machitar, did not.

Wahl calls it an unfortunate reality of the dangers officers face as they protect and serve.

"They put their lives on the line for people they don't know. The sacrifices behind scenes and burdens they carry at times like this, I'm very inspired by the courageous work," Wahl expressed.