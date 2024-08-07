Australian firefighting tanker helps battle California’s Park Fire

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The Park Fire, burning across four Northern California counties, reached an estimated size of 414,890 acres on Tuesday, August 6, becoming the fourth largest in the state's recorded history, fire officials said.

The arson-caused wildfire, which began July 24, destroyed 636 structures and damaged an additional 49, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).

Footage released by Cal Fire shows firefighters battling the blaze in the Mill Creek area of Tehama County. One clip shows the Marie Bashir tanker, on loan from Australia's NSW Rural Fire Service, dumping fire retardant on the area.

Dry and hot conditions were expected to challenge crews battling the blaze, Cal Fire said in an update on Tuesday morning.