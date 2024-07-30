Skip to Content
California attorney general on organized retail crime sentencing

LOS ANGELES (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - California Attorney General Rob Bonta is holding a press conference Tuesday morning.

According to a press release obtained by NBC News, the press conference is to announce the sentencing of eight suspects involved in "smash and grab robberies at high-end retail stores in LA, Orange, and Riverside counties."

In addition to Bonta, the press release says Alan Hamilton, the Deputy Chief of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), is expected to also speak at the press conference.

To watch the livestream of the press conference, see attached video.

