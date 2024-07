KERN COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A historic mining community has been decimated as firefighters continue to battle massive wildfires in California.

At least 38,000 acres have burned so far.

The Borel Fire in Kern County ignited on Wednesday in the Kern River Canyon and spread rapidly due to strong winds.

Officials have not been able to confirm the number of structures burned and assessments are ongoing.