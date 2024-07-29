Borel Fire grows at least 53,000 acres, evaucation warnings issued

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The Borel Fire in Kern County, California, had ballooned in size to 53,010 acres by Monday, July 29, with fire authorities saying it was part of the 2024 SQF Lightning Complex burning near Sequoia National Forest.

The fire, which started along State Route 178 near Democrat Spring on Wednesday, was at 0% containment as of Monday.

Fire authorities said that "hundreds of firefighters" were at the scene and that law enforcement officers were conducting evacuations.

The 2024 SQF Lightning Complex, comprising the Borel, Trout, and Long Fires, had scorched more than 82,000 acres in total as of Monday, affecting Kern and Tulare counties.

New evacuation warnings were issued on Sunday, July 28, as fire authorities told residents of Kern River Canyon, Sand Canyon, and other areas to prepare to leave.

Footage filmed by Blake McPherson on Saturday, July 27, shows firefighting operations as seen from Tehachapi Mountain Park.