Scott Peterson back in court for motions hearing

today at 1:00 PM
Published 1:58 PM

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Scott Peterson was back in court on Tuesday as he continues to fight his murder conviction.

Peterson was convicted nearly 20 years ago of murdering his wife Laci and their unborn son Conner on Christmas Eve in 2002.

He virtually appeared in San Mateo County, California court from Mule Creek State Prison.

A new team of lawyers with the L.A. Innocence project took up Peterson's case in January and requested that items gathered during the original murder investigation undergo DNA testing.

The defense is also seeking some 600 items of material as they file appeals and push for a new trial.

Peterson is currently serving a life sentence after a judge overturned his death sentence in 2020.

Dillon Fuhrman

