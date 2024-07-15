Golden Gate Bridge Suicide Deterrent System complete

SAN FRANCISCO (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - The Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District is holding a commemoration ceremony on Monday.

According to a press release obtained by NBC News, the ceremony is to mark the "completion of the Golden Gate Bridge Suicide Deterrent System, also known as the net."

The press release says Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, state and local leaders, community leaders and more are attending the event to "recognize the years of advocacy and bold leadership that led to the completion of this lifesaving project."

In addition, the press release says the net "is already working as intended to save lives by reducing the number of suicides at the Golden Gate Bridge and deterring people from coming to the Bridge to harm themselves."

According to the press release, the net, which was completed earlier this year, is a "proven design that keeps people from jumping, serves as a symbol of care and hope to despondent individuals, and offers people a second chance."

To watch the livestream of the ceremony, see attached video.