Skip to Content
California News

Post Fire burns more than 15,000 acres of land

By ,
today at 6:12 AM
Published 6:18 AM

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Post Fire started Saturday afternoon in Los Angeles County and has since burned at least 15,000 acres.

Approximately 1,200 people were evacuated from the Hungry Valley State Vehicular Recreation Area due to the massive wildfire.

Pyramid Lake was also closed as a precaution on Father's Day and again on Monday.

Two structures burned within the evacuated recreation area.

However, officials said firefighters have increased their containment after a weekend of wind-driven growth along Interstate 5 (I-5).

Nearly 1,700 people have been dispatched to assist in containing the fire, and numerous firefighting air tankers from throughout the state are flying fire suppression missions as conditions allow.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content