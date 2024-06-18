Post Fire burns more than 15,000 acres of land

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Post Fire started Saturday afternoon in Los Angeles County and has since burned at least 15,000 acres.

Approximately 1,200 people were evacuated from the Hungry Valley State Vehicular Recreation Area due to the massive wildfire.

Pyramid Lake was also closed as a precaution on Father's Day and again on Monday.

Two structures burned within the evacuated recreation area.

However, officials said firefighters have increased their containment after a weekend of wind-driven growth along Interstate 5 (I-5).

Nearly 1,700 people have been dispatched to assist in containing the fire, and numerous firefighting air tankers from throughout the state are flying fire suppression missions as conditions allow.