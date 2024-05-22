Skip to Content
Los Angeles authorities to investigate circumstances surrounding Matthew Perry’s death

LOS ANGELES (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Authorities in Los Angeles say they're investigating the circumstances surrounding Matthew Perry's death and the source of the ketamine that killed him.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirms that it is working with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) as part of a probe into the case involving the "Friends" star.

Perry was 54-years-old when he was found unresponsive in the pool of his Pacific Palisades home back in October.

The autopsy report, released in December, found that the level of ketamine in Perry's blood was in the range used for general anesthesia during surgery. It was listed as the primary cause of death, which was ruled an accident with no foul play suspected.

TMZ was the first to report that investigators were focusing on the source of the ketamine.

The DEA declined to comment.

