Former Stockton Kings player waives extradition

today at 6:14 AM
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A former Sacramento Kings G-League player appeared in a California court Tuesday to waive extradition to Nevada.

27-year-old Chance Comanche and his girlfriend, 19-year-old Sakari Harnden, were charged following the death of an acquaintance earlier this month in Las Vegas.

FBI agents arrested Comanche Friday in Sacramento. Harnden is jailed in Las Vegas under $500,000 dollars bond.

Both are accused of executing a murder plot on Harnden's friend, Marayna Rodgers, who was reported missing on December 7.

Investigators say her remains were found in the desert near Henderson.

Police say both Harnden's and Comanche's charges will be updated to include murder.

