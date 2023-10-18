California man arrested for allegedly detonating explosive device inside a teddy bear

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A California man is facing charges after allegedly detonating an explosive device he placed inside a large teddy bear.

Police have released video of the incident that took place last month. The video shows a man place the fluffy bear in the parking of a store and get back in his SUV.

Moments later, the bear begins to smoke and then explode. Then, the suspect drove off, but the video helped police locate and arrest the suspect.

A search of his home turned up a so-called ghost gun, over 200 rounds of ammunition, over a kilo of methamphetamine, a ballistic vest, and metal pipes and saws consistent with explosive devices.