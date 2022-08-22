New federal ‘ghost gun’ regulations effective Aug. 24

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - New rulings are set to take effect on untraceable firearms, better known as ‘ghost guns’ in just a few days across the nation.

Untraceable and unserialized.

Ghost guns were designed to avoid all gun laws and have become a weapon of choice for criminals, according to Everytown for Gun Safety.

Ghost guns are assembled from kits and do not carry serial numbers.

Parts can be purchased online as 'DIY' kits and they can be put together in under one hour.

These untraceable guns are sold at our local gun store, Firearms Unknown, where Dimitri Karras says they are taking these new regulations as just any other day.

“It's not really going to change the business or the industry to an extreme degree, it’s just going to change how the business and the industry operates,” said Karras.

Although many sellers are rushing to sell inventory, ghost guns will not be banned.

“There’s gonna be a change in how products are sold and so some of the ways the products are packaged right now isn’t going to work after the rule goes into effect," said Karras.

Under the new rule sellers will have to serialize their current and future ghost gun inventory and buyers of these homemade firearms will now have to pass a background check.