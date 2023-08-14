Auburn grad student Megan Schofill wins US Women’s Amateur at Bel-Air

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Megan Schofill won the U.S. Women’s Amateur on Sunday at Bel-Air Country Club, beating Latanna Stone 4 and 3 in the 36-hole final.

The 22-year-old Schofill, from Monticello, Florida, is a graduate student entering her fifth season at Auburn University.

“It’s definitely a dream come true, but I’d be lying if I wouldn’t say I’m still in shock,” Schofill said. “I feel like it still hasn’t set in yet. ... I can’t put into words the emotions I’m feeling and it’s just such an honor to be able to say that I won this year.”

The 21-year-old Stone, from Riverview, Florida, also is a graduate student entering her fifth year at LSU.

“It gives me a lot of confidence,“ Stone said. ”I’m so excited to go back and spend time with my teammates and coaches. I think we’re going to have a great year this year.”

Schofill had a 3-up lead after the first 18 holes, winning Nos. 15-17. She made a 55-foot birdie putt from the back of the green on 16, then hit a 9-iron within a foot on 17.

“I felt like that was huge going into the second 18,” Schofill said. “I felt like the momentum was on my side.”

After Stone won the par-4 24th with a birdie, Schofill took the par-4 25th and par-5 26th with birdies for a 4-up advantage.

They halved the next five holes with pars, Stone won the par-5 32nd and the match ended on the par-4 33rd when Stone's 5-foot par putt lipped out.

“Latanna played a great match,” Stone said. “It was really fun to be able to walk the fairways with her. I felt like we both played really solid golf.”

Stone played through a right calf injury.

“This course is no joke,” Stone said. “It’s very hilly and getting a muscle strain was not ideal. I was trying I was walking really slow and I lost some power in my swing. Trying to get through the ball really hurt.

Schofill earned spots in the 2024 Chevron Championship, Women’s British Open, Evian Championship and Augusta National Women’s Amateur. The finalists earned spots in the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open.