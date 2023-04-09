“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is this weekend’s box office champ

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - The latest big-screen blockbuster based on a video-game debuted at the top of the leader board.

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" scored big, earning $146.4 million Friday through Sunday, and $204.6 million in its first five days; both better than any other film this year.

"John Wick: Chapter 4" is at $147 million domestic after a second-place weekend worth $14.6 million.

"Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" fell more than 60% in its sophomore weekend, landing in third place with $14.5 million.

"Air" took the court in fourth place. The feel-good flick about Nike signing Michael Jordan opened with a better-than-expected $14.47 million.

Rounding out the top five, "Scream VI" passed the $100 million mark in domestic box office with a fifth-place weekend worth $3.3 million.