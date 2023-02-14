Skip to Content
California News
By
today at 10:45 AM
Published 11:02 AM

CA Lottery to announce winner of $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California Lottery will announce the winner of the record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot Tuesday.

The winning ticket, sold in November in Altadena, successfully matched all six numbers, according to California Lottery.

However, the winner will not be present for the announcement as the winner respectfully declined the opportunity to appear publicly.

On the other hand, Lottery leaders will talk about the record-breaking amount raised for California schools because of this win.

Tune into our KYMA livestream at 11:00am PST to watch the press conference.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

